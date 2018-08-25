Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Mitch Moreland Returns, Jackie Bradley Jr. Sits

Win No. 91 alluded the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Tropicana Field when they fell 10-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston will hand the ball to Rick Porcello on Saturday in Game 2 of the three-game series. Porcello is coming off a tough start against the Cleveland Indians in which he gave up five runs on six hits in seven innings of work.

The Red Sox will have a little different lineup than normal Saturday. Mookie Betts will leadoff and play center field, with Jackie Bradley Jr. getting the night off. J.D. Martinez will man right field for the second straight game, while Steve Pearce will hit third as the designated hitter. Mitch Moreland returns to the lineup after resting his bruised knee Friday.

Tampa Bay will send Ryan Yarbrough to start the game in what is expected to be another bullpen game for the Rays.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (90-40)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, DH

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (15-6, 4.14 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (68-61)

Joey Wendle, 2B

Matt Duffy, 3B

Ji-Man Choi, DH

Tommy Pham, LF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Michael Perez, C

Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (12-5, 3.84 ERA)

