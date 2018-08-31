Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineup: Red-Hot Blake Swihart Starts At First Base

There was no way Blake Swihart wasn’t going to be in the lineup Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox catcher/utility man has helped spark the Red Sox’s last two rallies as a pinch-hitter. He went 2-for-2 with an RBI in Boston’s 12-run seventh inning against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, and he recorded a pinch-hit RBI single during the Sox’s four-run seventh Thursday in a win over the Chicago White Sox.

As such, manager Alex Cora has slotted Swihart in the No. 6 hole Friday for Game 2 against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mitch Moreland will miss his third straight game.

Sandy Leon will hit eighth and handle the catching for Nathan Eovaldi, who will duel against former Red Sox prospect Michael Kopech, who was filthy in his Major League Baseball debut last week.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox vs. White Sox game:

RED SOX (93-42)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Blake Swihart, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (5-6, 4.15 ERA)

WHITE SOX (53-81)

Yolmer Sanchez, 3B

Nicky Delmonico, LF

Avisail Garcia, RF

Daniel Palka, DH

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Matt Davidson, 1B

Tim Anderson, SS

Kevan Smith, C

Adam Engel, CF

Michael Kopech, RHP (1-0, 1.13 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Thumbnail Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images