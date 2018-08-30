Red Sox Wrap: 11-Run Seventh Helps Lift Boston To 14-6 Victory Over Marlins

The Red Sox’s offense showed up often in the seventh inning, paving the way for 11 runs on six singles, four doubles and a triple Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins.

Boston was playing from behind all night and just couldn’t quite catch Miami until the bats woke up and took a sizable lead en route to a 14-6 thumping of the Marlins at Fenway Park.

David Price lasted just three innings before coming out of the game with an injury after getting drilled in the wrist with a comebacker until the bullpen took over. The relievers combined for six innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out three.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 92-41, while the Marlins slipped to 53-81.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Runs.

And lots of them. The Red Sox only pushed three across the plate through the first six innings until 11 of them came in that explosive seventh.

ON THE BUMP

— Price gave up runs in two of the three innings he pitched and had three strikeouts in the process.

The Marlins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second after Derek Dietrich jumped all over an 85 mph changeup and sent it to deep to right field.

D.D.! Get out of my LABORATORY! pic.twitter.com/Bgl0IVDsp3 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 29, 2018

Miami extended its lead in the third after J.T. Realmuto smacked an RBI double to center field, followed by a Starlin Castro single that made it 3-1.

Price got out of the inning, but at the cost of himself. Austin Dean drilled the ball right back to the pitcher, hitting him in the wrist. Price completed the out at first, but was removed from the game with what the team is calling a wrist contusion.

— Hector Velazquez came in and pitched a clean fourth, but ran into some trouble in the fifth after Castro drove in Miami’s fourth run with an RBI single to give the team a two-run advantage.

After getting out of the sixth inning unscathed, his night was done after leading off the seventh with a walk followed by a single.

— Tyler Thornburg relieved Velazquez and gave up an RBI single to Realmuto for a Marlins 5-3 advantage before closing out the seventh.

— Ryan Brasier gave up a home run to Dean in the eighth.

— Drew Pomeranz closed out the ninth and collected a strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Eduardo Nunez tied the game at one in the second inning after winning the 12-pitch at-bat with a solo home home run that went over the Green Monster.

— Down 3-1 in the third, Mookie Betts, who has been in a bit of a slump as of late, sent an absolute rocket into the Green Monster ending his 17-game drought with a round-tripper.

— The Red Sox got a run back in the sixth after back-to-back walks to Betts and Andrew Benintendi paved the way for J.D. Martinez to single up the middle to make the score 4-3.

— After falling behind by two, Boston put runners in scoring position after Nunez led off the seventh with a single before Ian Kinsler hit a wall-ball double. Blake Swihart — pinch-hitting for Sandy Leon — singled to left to bring the Sox within one, before Jackie Bradley Jr. tied the game at five with an RBI double.

Betts then gave Boston a lead when he hit the inning’s third double, driving in Swihart and Bradley. The damage kept coming after Brock Holt, making his first plate appearance of the night as a pinch-hitter, roped a stand-up triple to deep right, driving in the eighth run for the Rede Sox.

Xander Bogaerts got in on the fun with an RBI single for the 9-5 edge before Nunez, for the second time in the inning, singled and gave Boston double-digit runs. Kinsler followed that up with an RBI single of his own. Swihart drove in two more when he tripled in his second at-bat of the stanza for a 13-5 lead.

The hits kept pouring in as Bradley drove in his second run of the inning with a single. The fun eventually came to an end after Benintendi grounded into a double play, but not before Boston took an 11-run lead.

— Betts and Nunez led the way for Boston with three hits.

— Holt, Kinsler, Swihart and Bradley had two, while Martinez and Bogaerts had one hit apiece.

— Sandy Leon, Steve Pearce and Benintendi went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

So much fun.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will travel to Chicago to take on the White Sox in a three-game set. Rick Porcello will get the ball for Boston and be opposed by Lucas Giolito. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images