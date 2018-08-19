Red Sox Wrap: Bats Go Quiet As Boston Loses 2-0 To Rays In Series Finale

Hey, you can’t win them all.

The Boston Red Sox entered Sunday’s game at Fenway Park eyeing a three-game sweep, but ultimately lost 2-0 in the series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays. Hector Velazquez, who started in place of the injured Chris Sale, suffered the loss in his fifth start of the season.

Jalen Beeks, who the Red Sox traded to Tampa for Nathan Eovaldi before the trade deadline, was impressive in relief and picked up his second win of the season. Reliever Diego Castillo started the game and went just 1 2/3 innings on a planned bullpen day.

The Red Sox received a mostly stellar effort from the bullpen, but it went to waste as Boston’s offense had a rare off day. The Rays weren’t exactly on fire, however, but two solo home runs proved more than enough for Tampa’s relievers.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 88-37, while the Rays improved to 63-61 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

The Red Sox had their chances against the Rays, but had nothing to show for them. The Rays turned double plays in the fourth and fifth innings to nix Boston’s best scoring opportunities.

ON THE BUMP

— Velazquez pitched well, but ultimately suffered his first loss of the season. He went four innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out two.

A solo homer by Rays shortstop Joey Wendle in the second inning accounted for the only run off Velazquez.

Despite the defeat, Velazquez still is having a fine season for the Red Sox. In 36 appearances (five starts), the Mexican is 7-1 with a 2.74 ERA.

— The Sox bullpen was terrific in relief of Vazquez.

Brandon Workman pitched two perfect innings, and Joe Kelly followed with a perfect inning of his own.

— Heath Hembree got the ball in the eighth and fired a scoreless inning.

— Matt Barnes pitched the ninth and surrendered a solo homer to C.J. Cron.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox managed just two hits on the afternoon, largely due to Beeks, who silenced Boston over four impressive innings.

— Xander Bogaerts (double) and Andrew Benintendi (single) picked up the Red Sox’s only hits.

— Ian Kinsler began the game on the bench, but pinch-hit for Brock Holt in the eighth inning and struck out.

— Boston went hitless after Benintendi’s leadoff single in the fourth inning.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians will meet in the first game of a four-game series at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

