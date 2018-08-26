Red Sox Wrap: Boston Delivers Lackluster Performance, Fall To Rays 5-1

The Rays keep giving the Red Sox fits.

Boston dropped its second straight game Saturday, falling to Tampa Bay 5-1 in Game 2 of a three-game set at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox took the lead first, but the Rays showed plenty of resolve on offense, grabbing the lead in the sixth and never looking back.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 90-41, while the Rays climb to 69-61.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Uninspired.

There was nothing for the Red Sox to really hang their hat on in this one, just a cumulatively mediocre performance.

ON THE BUMP

— Rick Porcello allowed three runs over five-plus innings, surrendering six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Although Porcello wasn’t his best, he did an OK job mitigating damage. He worked himself out of a few jams, including a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the third.

The Rays got their first run off Porcello in the fourth. With C.J. Cron on second and two down, Brandon Lowe smacked a single to score Cron, knotting the game at one.

Porcello got himself into some more trouble in the sixth, with Kevin Kiermaier beginning the stanza with a triple. Porcello then hit Willy Adames with a pitch, which spelled the end of right-hander’s night.

— Ryan Brasier took over with runners on the corners and no one out in the sixth. While facing the first batter of his outing, Brasier put a 2-2 slider into the dirt. Catcher Sandy Leon was unable to smother it, and the bouncing ball skipped far enough away to allow Kiermaier to score and put Tampa ahead 2-1. Then with one down and Adames on third, Joey Wendle hit a sacrifice fly to left to make it 3-1. Both runs were charged to Porcello.

— Brandon Workman handled the seventh and gave up a one-out solo shot to center to Tommy Pham, upping Tampa’s lead to 4-1.

— Tyler Thornburg pitched the eighth and he too allowed a run.

After getting two outs to start the inning, the righty walked Matt Duffy. Ji-Man Choi then smacked a triple to right, scoring Duffy and making it 5-1.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox put the first runs of the game on the board in the second inning.

J.D. Martinez began the frame with a double and moved to third the next at-bat on a Xander Bogaerts single. Mitch Moreland then grounded into a double play but scored Martinez in the process to put the Sox ahead 1-0.

— Martinez and Eduardo Nunez led the Red Sox with two hits apiece.

— Bogaerts had one hit.

— Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Steve Pearce, Moreland, Ian Kinsler and Leon all went hitless.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Rays will finish up their three-game set Sunday afternoon. Nathan Eovaldi is set to get the ball for Boston against his former team and will be opposed by Blake Snell. First pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images