Red Sox Wrap: Boston Suffers Third Straight Loss, Falls 6-3 To Indians

The Boston Red Sox find themselves in unfamiliar territory.

The Red Sox, who’d won 69.8 percent of their games this season entering Tuesday, dropped their third straight loss courtesy of a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

Nathan Eovaldi didn’t have his best stuff in Game 2, allowing four runs on 10 hits over just 5 1/3 innings. The Red Sox’s bats provided a forgettable performance as well, mustering up just five total hits in the contest.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 88-39, while the Indians improve to 73-52.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Skid.

The Red Sox only have lost three consecutive games on one other occasion in 2018, which came in late April.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi started off strong, making quick work of the Indians with a 1-2-3 first inning. The right-hander proceeded to scatter three combined runners over the next two frames but managed to keep Cleveland off the scoreboard. The fourth inning, however, told a different story.

After Eovaldi retired the first two batters of the inning, the Indians stroked three straight singles, capped off by a Yan Gomes RBI knock to plate the visitors their first run of the game. Cleveland kept it going when Greg Allen followed by smacking an RBI double to extend his team’s lead to 2-0.

Three straight singles capped off by @Yan_AGomes gives the @Indians their first run of the game on #MLBNShowcase! pic.twitter.com/Xnq8N8HvZW — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 22, 2018

Greg Allen extends his hitting streak to 14 games with this RBI double and it's now 2-0 @Indians! #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/o7LsMSaiXl — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 22, 2018

Eovaldi responded with a scoreless fifth inning, but the Indians were right back at it in the sixth. Melky Cabrera boosted Cleveland’s lead to 3-0 when he crushed a solo home run to lead off the frame.

Melky Cabrera knocks a solo shot that puts the @Indians up 3-0 in the 6th on #MLBNShowcase! pic.twitter.com/jH5rtsP69M — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 22, 2018

Boston’s starter retired the next batter after allowing the round-tripper, but back-to-back singles forced Alex Cora to tap into the bullpen. The Sox manager opted for Joe Kelly, who allowed a two-out RBI single to Michael Brantley before getting out of the inning.

Michael Brantley singles to score Yan Gomes but is thrown out at 2nd. It's 4-0 @Indians on #MLBNShowcase! pic.twitter.com/9Pa53U9bAA — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 22, 2018

— Brandon Workman entered in the seventh and allowed a leadoff walk to Jose Ramirez, who proceeded to steal second. After reaching third on an RBI groundout, Ramirez then crossed the plate thanks to a sacrifice fly from Yonder Alonso.

— Tyler Thornburg got the call in the eighth and only allowed one hit. Unfortunately for the right-hander, that one hit was a long ball off the bat of Gomes.

— Drew Pomeranz allowed two runners to reach base in the ninth but managed to toss a scoreless inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The seventh was the only inning of note for Boston’s offense. Andrew Benintendi led off the frame with a double and advanced to third on a J.D. Martinez single. Xander Bogaerts did the honors of knocking in the Red Sox’s first run with an RBI double.

Xander Bogaerts doubles and the @RedSox are on the board in the bottom of the 7th! #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/LNckZ9v55k — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 22, 2018

Mitch Moreland nearly cut the Indians’ lead to just one run, but Boston’s first baseman ultimately had to settle for a long sacrifice fly that scored Martinez and advanced Bogaerts to third.

Mitch Moreland's sac fly plates the @RedSox 2nd run of the evening. The #Indians lead 5-2 on #MLBNShowcase. pic.twitter.com/iIn8MyvP1L — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 22, 2018

With a runner in scoring position, Ian Kinsler delivered an RBI groundout to plate Boston’s third run.

Ian Kinsler's RBI ground out scores the @RedSox 3rd run of the 7th. They trail the #Indians 5-3 on #MLBNShowcase! pic.twitter.com/AT1CGp6orT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 22, 2018

— Benintendi (2-for-4) was the lone Red Sox starter to record a multi-hit game.

— Eduardo Nunez led off the sixth inning with a double.

— Mookie Betts, Mitch Moreland, Sandy Leon, Jackie Bradley Jr., Kinsler and pinch-hitter Steve Pearce all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

This is what it’s all about.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Indians will play the third installment of their four-game set Wednesday night. Brian Johnson is set to get the ball for Boston opposite Carlos Carrasco. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports