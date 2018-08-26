Red Sox Wrap: Boston Swept For First Time In 2018 After 9-1 Loss To Rays

The Boston Red Sox are in a slump, one that was extended Sunday with a 9-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Boston hasn’t experienced many lows this season, but Sunday’s loss marked the first time all season that the Red Sox have been swept by an opponent.

The Rays tacked on two runs in the first inning, three in the third inning and another in the fourth inning to put the Red Sox in an early hole. Boston’s lineup, which was without the resting Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez, couldn’t generate much against Rays ace Blake Snell, who pitched a gem to earn his 16th victory of the year.

The Red Sox fall to 90-42 with the loss, while the Rays improve to 70-61.

GAME IN A WORD

Struggling.

The Red Sox collected just three hits and scored only one run — not what you’d expect from baseball’s best offense.

ON THE BUMP

— Nathan Eovaldi got off to a rough start, giving up three straights hits (a double and two singles) to begin the game. That resulted in the Rays taking a 1-0 lead. Tampa Bay stretched its lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly deep to right field before Eovaldi got out of the inning.

The Sox right-hander was much better in the second frame as he retired the side in order and picked up his first strikeout. Eovaldi allowed three consecutive singles in the third inning, which allowed Tampa Bay to push its advantage to 3-0. Kevin Kiermaier increased the Rays’ lead to 5-0 with a two-RBI triple in the third. Brock Holt misplayed the bounce of the ball in left field and that allowed Kiermaier to take three bases.

Eovaldi came back out for the fourth inning, where the Rays got a leadoff runner to first on an error, and later scored when a single and wild pitch set up another sacrifice fly. The Sox escaped the inning trailing 6-0.

Eovaldi’s outing was done after four innings. He allowed eight hits and six earned runs with five strikeouts and zero walks.

— Joe Kelly entered from the bullpen to pitch the fifth inning and gave up a leadoff single to Tommy Pham, but he made up for it by picking off the Rays center fielder at first base. Kelly ultimately kept the Rays off the scoreboard in the fifth.

— Heath Hembree replaced Kelly to start the sixth inning and he gave up a run on an RBI double by Matt Duffy. Hembree allowed two hits, a walk and one earned run before finishing the frame.

— Matt Barnes came in for the eight inning and surrendered two walks, then Michael Perez hit a two-run double to give the Rays a 9-1 lead. Barnes remained in the game and finished the inning without giving up any more runs.

— Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out the side in his first action since Aug. 18.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Steve Pearce walked in the second inning to give Boston its first baserunner of the day, but he was thrown out at second trying to take the base after the Rays catcher fumbled the ball after a bad pitch.

— Mookie Betts collected Boston’s first hit in the fourth inning and then stole his 26th base of the season.

— The Sox put the pressure on Rays starter Blake Snell for the first time in the sixth inning. Sandy Leon walked and he advanced to third on a double by Jackie Bradley Jr. Betts, with men on second and third with no outs, hit a fly ball to center field that allowed Leon to tag up from third for Boston’s first run. The Sox couldn’t plate any more runs in the inning, though, as the Rays got out of the frame up 6-1.

— Betts, Bradley and Eduardo Nunez each tallied one of Boston’s three hits in the game. The Sox also struck out nine times and had one extra-base hit.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox welcome the Miami Marlins to Fenway Park for an interleague series beginning Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET time.

