Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Snapped With 7-4 Loss To Phillies

All things considered, the Boston Red Sox just finished up a pretty good nine-game road trip, but it didn’t end as well as they would’ve liked.

The Sox saw their five-game win streak snapped as they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 on Wednesday, splitting the quick two-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

With the game locked at three Boston’s bullpen allowed four runs, and the offense was unable to do enough to erase the deficit.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 86-36, while the Phillies climb to 66-53.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

‘Pen.

Boston had a pretty good chance in front of it to win, but poor relief pitching ultimately put the game out of reach.

ON THE BUMP

— Nathan Eovaldi was smacked around in his last outing, but he did a better job mitigating damage Wednesday. Over five innings of work, he allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

The right-hander allowed at least one runner to reach base every inning, but with the exception of one stanza, none of the hits he allowed went for more than a single.

With the Red Sox ahead 3-0, all of the Phillies’ runs off Eovaldi came in the fourth. Rhys Hoskins got to first to lead off the inning on a Rafael Devers throwing error, and he moved to third on a Nick Williams single the next at-bat. Wilson Ramos then doubled to right, narrowly missing a home run, but scoring Hoskins in the process. Odubel Herrera proceeded to ground out to first, plating Williams to cut Boston’s deficit to 3-2. Two batters later with two down, Carlos Santana tied the game with a single. Because of the error, only one run was considered earned for Eovaldi.

— Joe Kelly took over in the sixth and didn’t enjoy a good outing. He allowed a leadoff triple to Ramos, then after recording one out, walked Maikel Franco. Ramos scored on a pinch-hit sacrifice fly from Scott Kingery, putting Philly ahead 4-3. Kelly responded by striking out Cesar Hernandez to strand one runner and end the inning.

— Drew Pomeranz got the seventh, and things did not get much better. With runners on the corners and two down, Ramos pelted a double to bring in a pair more, making it 6-3. Before the inning ended, Philly got one more, as Franco singled in another run.

— Hector Velazquez handled the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Sox offense did almost all their damage with one swing in the third, beginning by loading the bases with one out via a walk, hit by pitch and single. Mitch Moreland then stepped in and drilled a double to the wall in left-center field, clearing the bases and putting Boston ahead 3-0.

— Down four in the eighth, the Sox loaded the bases with no outs. After a Devers lineout and a Sandy Leon pop out in foul territory, Boston finally got a run. Pinch-hitter Mookie Betts hit a grounder at pitcher Pat Neshek, who tried to barehand it but instead got a piece of it and slowed it down, allowing the Sox to cut the lead to 7-4 and keep the bases juiced. But Andrew Benintendi killed the rally by grounding out to end the frame.

— Brock Holt led Boston with two hits.

— Benintendi, Moreland, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Devers, Leon and Betts all had one hit.

— Eovaldi went hitless, as did pinch-hitters Eduardo Nunez in his two at-bats and Steve Pearce in his lone AB.

TWEET OF THE DAY

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will get a day off before beginning a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays. Brian Johnson is set to get the ball for Boston on Friday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

