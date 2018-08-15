Red Sox Wrap: Brock Holt’s Pinch-Hit Home Run Gives Boston 2-1 Win Vs. Phillies

Make it five.
The Boston Red Sox won their fifth straight game Tuesday night, utilizing some late-game heroics from Brock Holt to earn the 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first contest of a two-game set at Citizens Bank Park.
After Rick Porcello turned in a dazzling outing, Holt broke a 1-1 deadlock in the eighth inning with a solo shot to right whilst pinch-hitting for the Sox starter. Boston’s other run came from a monster dinger from Sandy Leon.
With the win, the Red Sox climb to 86-35, while the Phillies fall to 65-53.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Battery.
The pitchers and catcher played a big role in this one, with Leon blasting a solo shot while the trio of Sox pitchers used delivering tremendous performances of their own.
ON THE BUMP
— After a bumpy go of it last time out, Porcello rebounded and delivered a simply stellar outing Tuesday night. He went seven innings, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts. He pitched nothing but 1-2-3 stanzas, except for in the fifth.
The right-hander began his night with four perfect innings, but his first hit was a big one. Rhys Hoskins began the fifth frame with a homer to left-center off a 1-1 breaking ball.
Porcello allowed one more hit in the inning, a single to Odubel Herrera, but went back to 1-2-3 frames in the sixth and seventh to finish his night.
— Heath Hembree struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning.
— Craig Kimbrel walked the leadoff batter, but got the next three batters out to end the game.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Leon got the Sox on the board first, blasting an absolute moonshot of a dinger in the third inning off a 2-1 fastball right over the plate.
Porcello later doubled that inning, which obviously generated quite a bit of buzz, but he was later stranded by Andrew Benintendi.
— With the game tied at one in the eight, Holt pinch hit for Porcello. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Holt blasted a solo shot to right off a cutter on the inside part of the plate to put Boston ahead 2-1.
— Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Leon, Porcello and Holt all had one hit.
— Benintendi, Mitch Moreland, Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez all went hitless.
TWEET OF THE DAY
Are you not entertained?
UP NEXT
The Red Sox and Phillies will finish their two-game set Wednesday evening. Nathan Eovaldi is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Vince Velasquez. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports
