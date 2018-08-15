Red Sox Wrap: Brock Holt’s Pinch-Hit Home Run Gives Boston 2-1 Win Vs. Phillies

Make it five.

The Boston Red Sox won their fifth straight game Tuesday night, utilizing some late-game heroics from Brock Holt to earn the 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first contest of a two-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

After Rick Porcello turned in a dazzling outing, Holt broke a 1-1 deadlock in the eighth inning with a solo shot to right whilst pinch-hitting for the Sox starter. Boston’s other run came from a monster dinger from Sandy Leon.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 86-35, while the Phillies fall to 65-53.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Battery.

The pitchers and catcher played a big role in this one, with Leon blasting a solo shot while the trio of Sox pitchers used delivering tremendous performances of their own.

ON THE BUMP

— After a bumpy go of it last time out, Porcello rebounded and delivered a simply stellar outing Tuesday night. He went seven innings, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts. He pitched nothing but 1-2-3 stanzas, except for in the fifth.

The right-hander began his night with four perfect innings, but his first hit was a big one. Rhys Hoskins began the fifth frame with a homer to left-center off a 1-1 breaking ball.

Porcello allowed one more hit in the inning, a single to Odubel Herrera, but went back to 1-2-3 frames in the sixth and seventh to finish his night.

— Heath Hembree struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Craig Kimbrel walked the leadoff batter, but got the next three batters out to end the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Leon got the Sox on the board first, blasting an absolute moonshot of a dinger in the third inning off a 2-1 fastball right over the plate.

Silver Slugger Sandy has never seen a pitch he couldn't send to the moon. pic.twitter.com/KKhaW3pZZf — NESN (@NESN) August 14, 2018

Porcello later doubled that inning, which obviously generated quite a bit of buzz, but he was later stranded by Andrew Benintendi.

Rick Porcello? More like Rake Porcello, amirite? pic.twitter.com/Io7jEh308F — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2018

— With the game tied at one in the eight, Holt pinch hit for Porcello. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Holt blasted a solo shot to right off a cutter on the inside part of the plate to put Boston ahead 2-1.

There is no such thing as a moment too big for Brock Holt. pic.twitter.com/R45HtXfF5P — NESN (@NESN) August 15, 2018

— Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Leon, Porcello and Holt all had one hit.

— Benintendi, Mitch Moreland, Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Are you not entertained?

Q: Are we having fun? A: pic.twitter.com/q8JH63YNKj — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 15, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Phillies will finish their two-game set Wednesday evening. Nathan Eovaldi is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Vince Velasquez. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports