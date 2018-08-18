Red Sox Wrap: Xander Bogaerts’ Strong Night Helps Lift Boston To 7-3 Victory

The Red Sox’s homestand is off to a good start.

Boston welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to Fenway Park on Friday for a three-game set and despite going down 3-0 before it even sent its first wave of batter’s to the plate, it overcame a three-run deficit to take the first game of the series, 7-3.

Brian Johnson started off rocky, but bounced back and earned the victory, while the bullpen allowed zero runs and had a combined five strikeouts.

Xander Bogaerts had a big night at the plate for the Sox with two RBIs and a run scored of his own.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 87-36, while the Rays slipped to 62-60.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Bogey.

The shortstop was responsible for three of Boston’s seven runs and went 3-for-4 on the night.

ON THE BUMP

— Johnson ran into some trouble in the first as Tampa Bay scored three runs with two outs. After the left-hander gave up a walk to Tommy Pham, C.J. Crohn reached on a double before Joey Wendle drove in two runs with a double on his own. He was plated by the next batter on a Carlos Gomez before the inning came to a close.

It looked as if the Rays were going to put a runner in scoring position in the fourth, but Jackie Bradley Jr. did what he does best and robbed the team of extra bases with a spectacular catch in center field.

— Johnson continued to be strong through the remainder of his outing, pitching scoreless second, third, fourth and fifth frames. He got the first two outs of the sixth, but surrendered a double to Wendle that spelled the end of the southpaw’s night.

— Heath Hembree got the final out of the sixth with a strikeout.

— Ryan Brasier pitched a scoreless seventh with a pair of strikeouts.

— Matt Barnes worked around a hit batter and single to get out of the eighth unscathed and collected a pair of strikeouts.

— Tyler Thornburg closed out the game in the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Much like the Rays did, Boston scored its two first-inning runs with two outs. Andrew Benintendi singled and J.D. Martinez drew a walk to pave he way for two-run Bogaerts triple to cut the Rays’ lead to 3-2.

— Bogaerts led off the fourth with a double and it paid off for the Sox after Eduardo Nunez singled to drive in the tying run.

— Boston took its first and only lead of the night after Mookie Betts doubled and was driven in on a Mitch Moreland single for the 4-3 advantage.

— Bradley extended the Sox’s lead to two in the sixth with a double off the Green Monster that scored Blake Swihart from first.

— The Sox tacked on two more runs in the seventh after Moreland doubled and J.D. Martinez drove him in on a single before scoring the seventh Boston run on a Bogaerts single.

— Bogaerts led the way for the Sox with three hits, while Moreland and Bradley had two.

— Betts, Benintendi, Martinez and Nunez all had a hit.

— Blake Swihart and Ian Kinsler went hitless on the night.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Betts continues to add to his impressive season.

Mookie Betts joins Hall of Famer Ted Williams as the only #RedSox ever to record three 100-run seasons before turning 26 years old. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) August 18, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will continue their three-game set Saturday night at Fenway Park. David Price will get the ball for Boston and be opposed by Tyler Glasnow with first pitch slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

