Red Sox’s Blake Swihart Makes Big Impact Off Bench In Win Vs. Indians

Blake Swihart wasn’t in the starting lineup Thursday afternoon, but when he was called into action, he made his opportunity count.

Swihart replaced Mitch Moreland in the first inning after the Boston Red Sox first baseman exited the game with a left knee contusion. The 26-year-old ended up having quite the day, going 2-for-4 with a two-run double as Boston claimed a 7-0 win in the series finale against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

After the game, Swihart caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about staying ready and making an impact whenever his name is called. To hear from Swihart, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports