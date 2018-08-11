Red Sox’s Brock Holt Explains Origins Of Post-Homer Hugs With J.D. Martinez

Brock Holt and J.D. Martinez have quite the bromance going on.

Many times this season, Boston Red Sox fans have watched Martinez crush a home run, then proceed to hug Holt while the two jump in circles in the dugout. So, it was rather entertaining when the roles reversed Friday night after Holt hit his second homer of the season in Boston’s 19-12 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

The question, of course, is how did this tradition start?

To learn the answer, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images