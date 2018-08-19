Red Sox’s David Price Assesses His Outing In Win Over Rays On Saturday

The Tampa Bay Rays hardly stood a chance against David Price on Saturday.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander was solid in the 5-2 victory against his former team, allowing two runs over seven innings with two walks, five hits and eight strikeouts.

Price wandered into a little bit of trouble in the first inning, but got out of it without allowing any runs, and his offense responded by plating four in the bottom half of the frame. From there, Price cruised most of the way — save for a C.J. Cron two-run blast in the sixth.

