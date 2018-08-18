Red Sox’s David Price Looks To Keep Rolling Vs. Rays At Fenway Park

David Price has been on a roll and he’ll look to keep it going Saturday against the team that drafted him.

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play Game 2 of their three-game series at Fenway Park, with Price set to toe the rubber for the Sox. The left-hander has posted five consecutive quality starts and is coming off a stellar outing against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Price will be opposed by Tyler Glasnow, who the Rays acquired in the deadline deal that sent Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images