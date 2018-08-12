Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox’s Dominance Against Orioles This Season Has Been Eye-Opening

by on Sun, Aug 12, 2018 at 1:01PM
To put it lightly: The Boston Red Sox have owned the Baltimore Orioles this season.

The Red Sox are a staggering 13-2 against their American League East rivals this year, and the games rarely haven’t been close. Of course, much of that is because the Orioles are, well, pretty bad.

Boston will look to continue that dominance Sunday as they eye a four-game sweep at Camden yards.

To see just how good the Red Sox have been against the Orioles, watch the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

