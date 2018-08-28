Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Tosses Another Solid Rehab Outing Monday

Eduardo Rodriguez made his second rehab start Monday, and for the second time he was sharp.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander is working his way back from an injury that caused ligament damage in his ankle during a collision at first base July 14. He made a start with Double-A Portland last Monday and was tremendous in every sense, and that mostly was the case again this time around.

In four innings of work, Rodriguez allowed two hits (both singles) with two walks and six strikeouts. Maybe the biggest knock for E-Rod is his pitch efficiency — something he’s long struggled with at the big league level — as he threw 76 pitches, but 47 of them went for strikes.

Voice of the Sea Dogs, Mike Antonellis, gave a little bit more insight into the start.

The command is outstanding tonight for Eduardo. Keeping the fastball down almost every pitch. https://t.co/Y3JRrv4Ya4 — Mike Antonellis (@seadogsradio) August 28, 2018

Here’s what the southpaw had to say after the start.

Eduardo Rodriguez press conference. pic.twitter.com/P5uy5qzn43 — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 28, 2018

This start very well could be a tune-up for the 25-year-old. If he comes back from this start feeling well, it is quite possible he returns to the Red Sox rotation, which currently is missing Chris Sale and Steven Wright.

Speaking of Wright, he’s making a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. If things go well for him, the Red Sox pitching staff may soon be getting more and more bodies back.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images