Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Has Been Whole Different Monster At Fenway Park

J.D. Martinez has been right at home at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox slugger has had a brilliant first season at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark. Boston signed Martinez to a five-year, $110 million contract in February, and he’s been worth every penny.

The All-Star is hitting .353 with 20 home runs and 55 RBIs in 53 games at Fenway Park this season. He currently owns 47-game on-base streak, which is the longest by a Red Sox player since Wade Boggs reached in 49 straight games in 1985.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley discuss Martinez’s hot bat at home, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images