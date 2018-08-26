Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Committed To Breaking Out Of His Current Slump

It feels weird to say, but Mookie Betts is struggling mightily at the plate.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder went 0-for-4 in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, dropping his season batting average to a still-ridiculous .335. Betts now is 6-for-39 (.158) with nine strikeouts in his past nine games, five of which have been losses for Boston.

Prior to that stretch, Betts’ averaged stood at .352, by far the best in Major League Baseball. Now he’s two points behind teammate and MLB-leading J.D. Martinez, who has a very real chance of capturing the American League Triple Crown.

Betts knows he’s in a funk, and also knows how important he is to his team’s success. But the MVP candidate is committed to breaking out of his slump.

“I have to get out of whatever I’m in and get ready,” Betts said Saturday night, via the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato. “I’m striking out more. … Just one of those things where I have to continue to be consistent, put good swings on good pitches and things will happen.”

Betts, however, isn’t the only member of the Red Sox lineup who is struggling. Teammate Andrew Benintendi (.217 average in his last 15 games) also has gone cold.

“Mookie’s not getting on. (Andrew Benintendi is) struggling. … We know they’re going to go through stretches,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday, via Mastrodonato. “We understand that. It’s 162 games, and they keep working.”

Ultimately, Betts and Benintendi are too good to not turn things around. And given the length of an MLB season, it’s unfair to expect either player to remain hot all season long.

But with Boston’s lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East down to seven games, it needs its stars to get back to producing like their normal selves.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images