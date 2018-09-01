Red Sox’s Ryan Brasier Describes How It Felt To Pick Up First Career Win

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Ryan Brasier has become a key member of the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen, and Thursday night was a special moment for the 31-year-old.

With the Red Sox and Chicago White Sox tied at four in the eighth inning, the right-hander came on and tossed a scoreless frame, giving Boston a chance to capture the lead in the ninth. The Sox did just that, scoring five runs to earn a 9-4 victory and get Brasier his first career Major League Baseball win.

The righty discussed how it felt to get the first W of his career prior to Friday’s game, noting he just wanted to give the offense a chance to do its thing.

