Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Has Tormented Rays Throughout 2018 Season

If there’s one guy the Tampa Bay Rays don’t want to see at the plate with runners in scoring position it’s Xander Bogaerts.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop has been on a tear of late, and he has owned the Rays for the entire 2018 season.

On the season, Bogaerts is hitting .414 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in the 16 games against Tampa Bay. He went 3-for-5 in Friday’s series-opening 10-3 loss.

Prior to Game 2 of the series, Bogaerts spoke with NESN’s Guerin Austin to discuss the approach he takes with runners in scoring position.

