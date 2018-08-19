NFL Rumors: Redskins To Host Veteran Running Back Adrian Peterson

Washington is eyeing a veteran running back after injuries already began piling up in the Redskins backfield.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team will host Adrian Peterson on Monday. The former Minnesota Vikings running back split time last season with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, appearing in 10 games. He compiled 529 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

The Redskins certainly are in need of some help after second-round pick Derrius Guice tore his ACL during Week 1 of the preseason, sidelining him for the entire 2018 campaign. And with Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall recovering from ankle injuries and Chris Thompson still on the mend after breaking his fibula, the 33-year-old Peterson may be a viable option for Washington.

Peterson obviously has struggled to find a team so far, but the Redskins essentially only have a healthy Rob Kelley at running back, so adding someone who is established at the position could greatly benefit head coach Jay Gruden and his squad.

