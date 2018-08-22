Remainder Of Series Vs. Indians Will Be Important Test For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have run into a formiddable foe this week.

The Red Sox has dropped the first two games of their four-game set against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park, sending them to their second three-game losing streak of the season.

With two more games against the American League Central leaders, the Sox will look to acquit themselves better against a potential playoff opponent.

NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley discussed Wednesday’s Game 3, with the Hall of Famer saying the next two games will be important for the Red Sox’s pride.

To hear from O’Brien and Eckersley, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports