Ric Flair Details Near-Death Experience One Year After Coma, Surgery

Here’s one message Ric Flair sure is glad to share.

The WWE legend reflected on his near-fatal health scare Tuesday, sending an impassioned Instagram post to his followers on the first anniversary of his coma and life-saving surgery. He thanked the doctors, his wife, Wendy, his children and his WWE “family” for their enduring support.

“1 Year Ago Today Almost To The Hour, I Was In A Coma Undergoing Surgery And Given A 20% Chance Of Living,” Flair wrote. “I Don’t Even Know How To Begin To Thank (his wife) Wendy For Never Leaving My Side While In A Coma For 12 Days And ICU For 31 Days While Continuing To Mother Her Children With The Support Of Neighbors And Friends, And Actually Learning And Becoming A Full Time Nurse As Well. Taking Care Of Someone In My Condition Is No Task Anyone Would Want To Undertake, But She Did. Also Want To Thank My Two Beautiful Daughters Who Dropped Everything In Their Life To Come Stay By My Side And Never Gave Up. My Family At The WWE Was There For Everything Like They Have Been My Whole Career. I Can’t Thank Everyone Enough For Every Text, Thought, And Prayer. My Second Surgery Was Successful. I Guess I Will Forever Wonder Why I Was Given A Second Chance. But I’ll Take It And I Won’t Let Anyone Down!”

Flair, 69, was hospitalized last August while suffering from reported heart issues. Doctors induced him into a days’-long coma, prompting an outpouring of concern and support from the wrestling community and beyond.

The 16-time world champion has enjoyed better days since then, and here’s hoping for many more.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images