Richard Sherman Takes To Twitter To Shred NFL’s New Tackling Rule

If you haven’t already heard, there’s a new rule on tackling in the NFL, and no one really understands it.

Including the players.

The enforcement of the rule has been confusing in two weeks of preseason play, with seemingly textbook tackles resulting in penalties that surrender hefty amounts of yardage. And Richard Sherman has had enough.

Certainly not alone in his sentiments, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback took to Twitter on Sunday morning to unleash on the new rule.

There is no “make adjustment” to the way you tackle. Even in a perfect form tackle the body is led by the head. The rule is idiotic And should be dismissed immediately. When you watch rugby players tackle they are still lead by their head. Will be flag football soon. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 19, 2018

Not mincing words.

Like Sherman mentions, at this juncture players basically are left to try and figure out how to adjust their hitting so as not to get flagged. But the point remains that those who have gotten whistled as a result of the new regulation aren’t exactly sure what they are doing wrong.

Because of that, you certainly can’t blame Sherman for feeling the way he does, even if it won’t result in an immediate change.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images