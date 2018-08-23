Richie Incognito’s Alleged Wild Funeral Home Antics Detailed In Police Report

Richie Incognito’s grief seemingly can drive him to strange depths.

The extent of the free-agent NFL offensive lineman’s erratic behavior at a Scottsdale, Ariz., funeral home is becoming clear just days after police arrested him on disorderly conduct and suspicion of misdemeanor charges. He allegedly walked around the Messingers Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Monday, punching caskets and throwing objects in the funeral home.

He even asked employees at one point to cut off his late father’s head for research purposes, The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle’s Stevie Johnson reported Thursday, citing a copy of the police report.

Furthermore, “Witnesses said Incognito then signed cremation papers, but quickly changed his mind as he wanted his father buried and wished to view more casket options,” Johnson wrote. “After being shown a military casket, Incognito indicated he wanted it, but then he picked up an urn and slammed it on top of the casket.”

One employee told police Incognito told him he had guns in his truck and made threatening gestures with his hand. Police later impounded five guns and some ammunition following Incognito’s arrest.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images