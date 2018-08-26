Rick Porcello Faced Too Many ‘High-Leverage Situations’ In Loss Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox have been unable to solve the Tampa Bay Rays so far this weekend.

Tampa Bay clobbered the Red Sox 10-3 in Game 1, and the Rays took Game 2 on Saturday 5-1, handing Boston its first series loss since June 28-July 1.

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello wasn’t sharp Saturday. The right-hander gave up three runs in five-plus innings of work, and was in trouble for much of his outing.

After the game, manager Alex Cora reflected on the loss, pointing to the number of “high-leverage situations” Porcello got into as evidence that didn’t have his best stuff.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images