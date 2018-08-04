Rick Porcello Mows Down Yankees In ‘Awesome’ Complete-Game Effort

Rick Porcello brought his A-game Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander tossed a complete-game, one-hitter in Boston’s 4-1 win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Porcello retired the final 21 hitters of the game and tossed only 86 pitches in the win.

Porcello had all of his pitches working Friday. His sinker featured heavy downward action and his breaking ball had sharp bite that baffled the Yankees hitters all night long.

The Yankees’ lone hit was a solo home run by Miguel Andujar in the third inning.

