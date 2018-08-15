Rick Porcello Pays Sandy Leon High Compliment After Win Over Phillies

Boston Red Sox pitchers won’t stop gushing over Sandy Leon.

Leon has the best catcher’s ERA in baseball, is known to call one heck of a game and seems to constantly have members of his staff singing his praises.

Tuesday night, it was Rick Porcello.

Over seven innings, Porcello allowed one run on two hits with no walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts as Boston beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1.

Following the game, the right-hander paid his backstop an incredibly high compliment.

"He's the best catcher I've ever thrown to" — Rick Porcello on Sandy Leon, whom Porcello called the "heartbeat" of the pitching staff — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) August 15, 2018

Certainly not something to be taken lightly.

Of course, Porcello has a particularly unique connection to Leon, seeing as he won the American League Cy Young in 2016 while throwing almost exclusively to Leon.

The Sox catcher didn’t just make an impact behind the plate Tuesday, either. He drilled a solo shot in the third inning of the game to put Boston on the board first.

