Rick Porcello Praises Offense, Bullpen For Lifting Red Sox To Win

Rick Porcello didn’t have his best stuff Thursday night.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander allowed four runs on eight hits over five innings against the Chicago White Sox. Luckily for Porcello, his teammates picked him up.

Boston’s offense came alive late, scoring nine unanswered runs, while the bullpen closed things out with four scoreless frames to lock down a 9-4 win.

