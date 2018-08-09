Rick Porcello, Red Sox Look To Complete Series Sweep Of Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, and they’ll do so with one of their hottest pitchers on the bump.

Right-hander Rick Porcello will get the call for the Red Sox at Rogers Centre in the series finale. Porcello was dominant in his last outing, tossing a one-hit, complete game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays will counter with Ryan Borucki, who has been solid this season, going 1-2 with a 2.30 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports