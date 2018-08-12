Rick Porcello To Get Ball In Series Opener Vs. Phillies On Tuesday

Rick Porcello has been a tough customer most of the season, but that wasn’t the case last time out, as the right-hander was knocked around by the Toronto Blue Jays.
But the 2016 Cy Young winner will have a chance to redeem himself Tuesday as the Boston Red Sox open up a quick two-game set against the Phillies in Philadelphia.
Porcello will look to earn his 15th win of the season, while the Phillies will counter with Nick Pivetta.
For a preview of Tuesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
