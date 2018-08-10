Rick Porcello’s Struggles Vs. Blue Jays Continue In Red Sox’s 8-5 Loss

For the second straight start against the Toronto Blue Jays, Rick Porcello struggled.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander was tagged for seven runs in four innings Thursday at Rogers Centre, as Boston fell 8-5 in the series finale.

Toronto beat up Porcello in his last start before the Major League Baseball All-Star break, tagging him for eight runs in two innings.

After the loss, Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted the right-hander’s lack of command Thursday and said they would have to try and figure out why Porcello struggles against the Blue Jays.

