Rob Gronkowski Overrated? Jalen Ramsey Isn’t Impressed By Patriots Star

Quarterbacks aren’t the only ones in Jalen Ramsey’s crosshairs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback ripped into several NFL QBs in a GQ Magazine article published earlier this month, and he kept up his smack-talking ways in an ESPN The Magazine article published Thursday on ESPN.com. Among those bashed: Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola.

Ramsey was really harsh on Amendola, who signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason after spending the past five seasons with the Patriots. But his criticism of Gronkowski will turn heads.

Ramsey, who’s entering his third season with the Jaguars, believes Gronkowski is overrated despite the Patriots tight end posting huge numbers since being drafted by New England in 2010.

Here’s what ESPN’s Mina Kimes wrote of her conversation with Ramsey back in June:

When I mention that the Patriots still have All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, he makes a face. “I don’t think Gronk’s good.” Registering my involuntary blinking, he course-corrects. “Let me say — I don’t think Gronk is as great as people think he is.” Before the Patriots game, he explains, he had the Jaguars’ analytics staffers pull some numbers for him. “Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he’s had a very bad game — and that corner has had a very good game.” (Gronk has performed much better when lined up in the slot than he has on the perimeter, where he’s more likely to encounter elite corners — his catch rate drops from 71 percent to 56 percent, which is lower than that of the average NFL tight end.)

I ask him what Gronk did in the AFC championship. “Literally nothing. He may have had, like, one catch,” he says. (Ramsey is correct, though Gronkowski left before halftime because of a concussion.)

It should come as no surprise that Ramsey is willing to call out one of the NFL’s biggest stars. The 23-year-old sure doesn’t lack confidence — evident both on and off the field — and his boisterous trash talk is becoming a big part of his reputation.

But Gronk, perhaps the greatest tight end of all time, is one of the most dominant forces the NFL has ever seen. Ramsey might just be poking the bear a little too much this summer, especially since the Patriots and Jaguars could be on a collision course again this season after New England defeated Jacksonville in last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images