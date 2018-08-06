Robert Kraft Opens Up About ‘Continuity’ Of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have long had a winning formula. So why change?

That’s the message Patriots owner Robert Kraft conveyed Saturday during an ESPN interview while discussing the dynamic that exists between quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

“The job of ownership is to keep continuity when you have something good,” Kraft said. “I think some people just make change for change’s sake, and I have a rule: We never break something down unless we can put something better in its place. And the Belichick-Brady combo has been pretty good.”

Kraft also praised offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who chose to return to New England this offseason after initially accepting an offer to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

“Josh has got a great mind intellectually in the offensive area. I don’t think there’s anyone better in the league,” Kraft said. “Tommy and he have a great chemistry.”

Kraft’s comments come on the heels of rumors suggesting tension exists among himself, Belichick and Brady. They’ll do nothing to extinguish the flames, but he has a point: The Patriots, winners of five Super Bowl titles since the 2001 season, are doing something right.

