Roush Fenway’s Matt Kenseth To Drive This Oscar Mayer Car At Darlington

This year’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 will function both as a throwback and as a reunion for Matt Kenseth and the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing team.

Kenseth’s Ford Fusion will feature an Oscar Mayer paint scheme for the annual NASCAR throwback event at Darlington Raceway. Oscar Mayer, who will serve as Kenseth’s primary sponsor for the race, was an associate partner at RFR in the early 2000’s. The company’s iconic logo was featured on Kenseth’s No. 17 Ford and Kurt Busch’s No. 97 Ford when the two drivers won the NASCAR Cup Series championship for Roush in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

Here’s the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford:

The car now is an honorary vehicle in Oscar Mayer’s WienerFleet, which includes, among other things, a 27-foot-long “Wienermobile” (seen above) and a “WienerDrone.”

“We’re proud to sponsor an iconic driver and storied racing program in Matt Kenseth and Roush Fenway Racing,” Oscar Mayer brand manager Matt Riezman said in a statement. “NASCAR is a sport loved by our fans, and just like we stand by our promise of quality meats, we’re excited to stand by Matt and the No. 6 car as he drives miles of smiles at Darlington Raceway — just as we have with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.”

Here’s a quick clip of Kenseth driving the newest member of the WienerFleet:

It looks like @mattkenseth just got here! pic.twitter.com/VVhrRvB8P5 — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) August 21, 2018

The 46-year-old understandably is excited about re-teaming with Oscar Mayer.

“It’s great to have Oscar Mayer back on board,” Kenseth said in a statement. “Oscar Mayer was a great partner at Roush for many years in the early 2000s, so this is a nice throwback to those days. The Southern 500 is one of my favorite events of the season.

“There’s a lot of history at Darlington, and the industry does a great job of celebrating that during the weekend.”

Kenseth, who took extra time at the beginning of the 2018 NASCAR season to pick a new team, is enjoying a successful return to Roush.

In eight starts this season, the Wisconsin native has five top-20 finishes. He’ll look to pick up his first win of the season — and secure a spot in the playoffs — when drivers line up at Darlington on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images