Ryan Allen Is Running Away With Patriots’ Punter Competition

A punter battle is ongoing in New England, but you wouldn’t know it by watching the Patriots’ first two preseason games.

Though the Patriots signed undrafted rookie Corey Bojorquez this spring to compete with incumbent Ryan Allen, Bojorquez has yet to see the field, with Allen handling all 13 New England punts in wins over the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Asked Friday why Bojorquez has been glued to the sideline thus far, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered a simple response.

“The opportunities to play have to be earned,” Belichick said in conference call. “When we feel like that’s been done and he’s able to do it — or anybody else, for that matter — when a player earns the opportunity and is able to participate for the opportunity, then we’ll try to give it to them.”

This year was the first time the Patriots had brought in another punter to challenge Allen, and the sixth-year pro has risen to the occasion. He ranks second in the NFL in average yards per punt (49.6) among punters with at least five attempts this preseason and fourth in net punting average (42.3 yards per punt).

In Thursday night’s 37-20 victory over Philadelphia, Allen pinned the Eagles inside their own 20-yard line on back-to-back punts during the third quarter, including one that nearly resulted in a safety. He also pinned the Redskins inside their own 20 twice in seven punts.

As for Bojorquez, it’s unclear what exactly the Patriots have not liked about his performance in practice, but he doesn’t seem to have Allen’s accuracy despite boasting a more powerful leg. The 21-year-old New Mexico product still has two weeks left to make his case for a roster spot, but at the moment, his chances are not looking good.

“All the players that are on the roster are in competition,” Belichick said. “When they’re not in competition is when they’re off the roster.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images