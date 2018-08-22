Ryan Donato Had Humbling Welcome Back To Harvard After Bruins Debut

Ryan Donato made the jump from collegiate to professional hockey last season, but the 22-year-old hardly became the big man on campus after getting the call-up.

Donato made his NHL debut for the Boston Bruins on March 19, and the young forward made quite the first impression with a goal and two assists. While one might expect Donato received a hero’s welcome at Harvard after his debut performance, that was far from the case.

“It was kind of surreal,” Donato said on WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe,” as part of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy-Fund Radio-Telethon. “But the thing at Harvard is, there’s athletes, but there’s not many people that are that into sports I would say. There’s people that are into sports, but nobody knew what I was doing. It was kind of nice to go back to reality and kind of settle down and realize it’s every day and go back to school and nobody cares, really.”

Well, that’s an efficient way of not letting your head get too big.

Donato continued to impress during his time with the B’s in the 2017-18 season, compiling five goals and four assists in 12 total games. With a full offseason as a professional this summer, Donato will look to be an impact player for Boston in the upcoming campaign.

You can see Donato’s full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports