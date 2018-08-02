Sam Kennedy Lauds David Ortiz For His Impact On Red Sox After Playing Career

David Ortiz no longer plays for the Boston Red Sox, but the legendary slugger still remains a big part of the franchise.

Ortiz has maintained a multifaceted role with the Red Sox since hanging up his cleats after the 2016 season, and Sam Kennedy believes Big Papi couldn’t be doing a better job.

Prior to Thursday’s series opener against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, the Sox president and CEO sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron and shed light on the impact Ortiz has had on the organization post-playing days.

To hear from Kennedy, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports