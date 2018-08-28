Serena Williams’ Inspiring Nike Commercial Celebrates ‘Crazy Dream’ Come True

Serena Williams wasn’t born a champion.

Nike superbly explained this fact in a new commercial starring the tennis superstar it released Tuesday at the start of the 2018 US Open. The ad celebrates Williams’ career in the US Open, a tournament she has won a record six times in the open era, by mixing old home-video footage with broadcasts and using the tennis teachings of her father, Richard Williams, as a voiceover.

Williams beat Magda Linette on Monday in the opening round of US Open 2018. She’s aiming to win her first Grand Slam tournament since giving birth to her first child last September. She last won the US Open in 2014.

While recent headlines largely have centered around the French Open prohibiting Williams from wearing her signature catsuit, Nike helps tennis fans refocus on the majestic sweep of her career during the nation’s premier tournament.

