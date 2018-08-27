Shaq Mason’s Contract Extension A Big Hit In Patriots’ Locker Room

FOXBORO, Mass. — Shaq Mason was the most popular guy in the New England Patriots’ locker room Monday afternoon.

Fresh off the practice field, the New England Patriots right guard held court in front of stall as a parade of reporters asked him about his newly signed contract extension and teammates hurled friendly taunts from across the room.

“Hey, Shaq,” offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle said, peering over the media scrum that surrounded the smiling Mason, “you got my $20?”

After Mason was asked what he’s going to do with his new contract — reportedly worth up to $50 million over five years, including $23.5 million guaranteed — center David Andrews stood up from an adjacent locker and said: “We’re going to lift. Let’s go, Shaq.”

The jabs were the players’ way of humbling Mason, who now is in line to earn more per year than all but six NFL guards. Not that he needed it.

The soft-spoken Georgia Tech product, who turns 25 on Tuesday, downplayed the significance of the extension.

“I wasn’t really putting too much thought into it, really, because we’re still in training camp,” he said. “So I’ve been out there working. But it was a blessing, for sure.”

He added: “It’s definitely a good thing to get done. But just moving forward, I’m trying to focus on the season. That’s over and done with now. We’ve got practice tomorrow.”

Mason, a borderline Pro Bowler last season who finished as Pro Football Focus’s fourth-highest-graded player at his position, was set to hit free agency next spring and likely would have commanded a more lucrative contract had he done so. He opted to re-up early, however, giving the Patriots a potential hometown discount in the process.

“It’s huge,” said Mason, whom the Patriots drafted in the fourth round in 2015. “I love it here. I love my coach. I love my teammates. It’s a blessing.”

Mason’s extension will allow the Patriots to keep the interior of their offensive line together through the 2019 season if they so choose. Left guard Joe Thuney has two years remaining on his rookie deal, and Andrews has three left on the contract he signed last spring.

“I’m obviously really, really happy for (Mason),” Thuney said. “He’s a great player and an even better teammate. Nothing but good things to say about the guy, and I’m really, really happy for him.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images