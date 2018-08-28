Should Tom Brady Continue To Dodge Questions About Alex Guerrero?

You’ve probably heard by now that Tom Brady cut his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” short Monday morning.

The New England Patriots quarterback was asked about his trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero after he was seen on the team plane last week traveling to North Carolina. Guerrero was stripped of traveling on the team plane and being on the sidelines last season.

After co-host Kirk Minihane pressed Brady on the trainer three separate times after the 41-year-old said he didn’t want to talk about, he hung up.

Former Super Bowl champion Jermaine Wiggins and WEEI’s Rob Bradford, who was on K&C on Monday, weighed in on the matter, giving their opinions as to whether Brady should have just answered the questions. To hear from them, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.