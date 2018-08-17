Six Teams Ahead Of Celtics In ESPN’s 2018-19 ‘NBA Superteam Rankings’

The Boston Celtics might be the best team in the Eastern Conference. They might even be a legitimate threat to the Golden State Warriors’ chances of winning a fourth NBA title in five years.

But that wasn’t enough for the C’s to crack the top five in ESPN’s NBA Superteam Rankings published Friday.

Boston ranked seventh on the list, which was formulated based on a scoring system by ESPN’s Andre Snellings that takes into account All-NBA and All-Star nods in addition to real plus-minus (RPM), a stat that adjusts for teammate and opponent quality.

Here’s the breakdown of ESPN’s scoring system:

-Five points: First-team All-NBA or a top-5 finish in RPM

-Three points: Second-team All-NBA or a top-10 finish in RPM

-One point: Third-team All-NBA, All-Star selection or a top-15 finish in RPM

-Note: Points only count for players age 35 or younger over the past three seasons, so the Los Angeles Lakers get 15 points for LeBron James (three consecutive All-NBA first-team nods) but zero for Rajon Rondo (last made an All-Star team in 2013, neutral or negative RPM in each of the last three seasons)

The Celtics slotted into Tier 2 — “teams with a proven, outstanding duo or three players with star status” — with five superstar points thanks to Al Horford (2), Kyrie Irving (2) and Gordon Hayward (1).

Here’s Snellings’ breakdown of Boston:

Horford, Irving and Hayward each measure as a fringe star in this system. However, the Celtics are the other favorites to come out of the East because they also feature a plethora of young talent — led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — with imminent star upside. Irving and Hayward’s injuries played a factor in their point totals as well. Plus, head coach Brad Stevens has shown an ability to get the most out of his rosters.

So, which teams ranked ahead of the Celtics in terms of star power? Well, at least one or two are obvious, while the others are a bit trickier to assess.

Tier 1

1. Golden State Warriors, 44 points: Stephen Curry (15), Kevin Durant (11), Draymond Green (10), DeMarcus Cousins (5), Klay Thompson (3)

2. Houston Rockets, 28 points: Chris Paul (15), James Harden (11), Carmelo Anthony (2)

Tier 2

3. Toronto Raptors, 19 points: Kawhi Leonard (10), Kyle Lowry (9)

4. Denver Nuggets, 16 points: Nikola Jokic (11), Paul Millsap (2), Isaiah Thomas (3)

5. Oklahoma City Thunder, 15 points: Russell Westbrook (13), Paul George (2)

6. San Antonio Spurs, 9 points: DeMar DeRozan (5), LeMarcus Aldridge (4)

7. Boston Celtics, 5 points: Al Horford (2), Kyrie Irving (2), Gordon Hayward (1)

Of course, none of this really matters. For one, games aren’t won on paper. And two, these rankings lean heavily toward past production (see: Anthony, Carmelo and Thomas, Isaiah) rather than potential for this season and beyond.

After all, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum — two up-and-coming studs — aren’t even factored into the ESPN scoring system yet figure to be key contributors for the Celtics in 2018-19.

