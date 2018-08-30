Skip Bayless Makes Confident Prediction For Earl Thomas’ NFL Future

The “Legion of Boom” once was one of the most feared defensive units in all of the NFL.

But seemingly in the blink of an eye, the Seattle Seahawks’ vaunted collection of defensive backs began to break apart.

Richard Sherman was the first chip to fall when he signed a free-agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers, and Kam Chancellor followed by hanging up his cleats. Now, it appears there’s a good chance Earl Thomas will be fleeting Charm City as well.

And if you ask Skip Bayless, the veteran safety will be sporting a new uniform come Week 1 next Sunday.

"Yes, @Earl_Thomas will be a Dallas Cowboy on opening Sunday at Carolina. Yes, Earl Thomas will be in the starting lineup on opening day at Carolina. In Jerry I trust! … This is his Charles Haley move; this could be the Super Bowl move." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/Zy3YZ8pXVx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 30, 2018

Rumors of Thomas taking his talents to the Cowboys have been flying for quite some time. The 29-year-old was spotted pitching himself to Dallas coach Jason Garrett after a Week 16 game last season, and the Cowboys reportedly have expressed interest in acquiring the six-time Pro Bowl selection.

Thomas also has made it abundantly clear that the ball is in the Seahawks’ court. The ninth-year pro has vocalized his desire to be a Seahawk for life, but if a long-term deal isn’t on the horizon, he’d prefer if the team traded him.

Thomas is in the last year of his contract and will turn 30 next May. So if Seattle believes he’s no longer worth a lucrative deal, it might as well get something in return for him before he walks away for nothing.

