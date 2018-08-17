Skip Bayless Unleashes Ultimate Hot Take On Tom Brady’s Preseason Playing Time

Tom Brady saw his first preseason action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New England Patriots quarterback played the entire first half at Gillette Stadium aside from one snap, going 19-for-26 for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

While it’s obviously a good sign for the Patriots that the 41-year-old appears locked in this early, one noted hot take artist managed to turn Brady’s playing time Thursday into a way to fuel the speculation there’s a rift between the quarterback and Bill Belichick.

Not sure why Belichick is playing Brady for, apparenty, THE ENTIRE FIRST HALF OF ONLY THE SECOND PRESEASON GAME. When it comes to Brady, I no longer trust Belichick. He wanted Jimmy G but was forced to trade him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 17, 2018

Then after Brady tossed his second score of the game, Bayless unleashed the ultimate heater, calling Belichick’s decision to play Brady for the entire half “almost as weird” as benching Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII.

Brady quickly drives the Pats for yet another six with a screen-pass TD to JWhite, 52 seconds left in the half. No idea what Belichick is trying to prove. Playing Brady for the entire 1st half of the 2nd preseason game is almost as weird as not playing Malcolm Butler in the SBowl — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 17, 2018

There aren’t enough fire extinguishers on the planet to put this one out.

