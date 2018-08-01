Sony Michel, Marcus Cannon Leave Practice At Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ injury issued continued Wednesday as two players, including one of the team’s first-round draft picks, left practice early on Day 6 of training camp.

Veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon left the field just minutes into the session, and rookie running back Sony Michel departed roughly a half-hour later. Both were accompanied by members of the team’s training staff as they walked toward the locker room.

Cannon, who missed the second half of last season with an ankle injury and was limited all spring, has been unable to finish two of the team’s first six camp practices. LaAdrian Waddle saw first-team reps at right tackle in his absence.

Michel, the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, had been a full participant throughout camp. The nature of his injury was not immediately clear.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews was the lone player not spotted at practice. Matthews also was absent from Monday’s in-stadium session after suffering a hamstring injury Sunday. Though initial reports indicated the injury was relatively minor, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday that it is “significant.”

Running back Mike Gillislee and cornerback Keion Crossen returned after sitting out the previous two practices but did not participate. Both spent the morning doing conditioning work on a separate field.

Joining Gillislee there were cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones, wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt, and safety Nate Ebner. Of that group, all but Mitchell currently are on the physically unable to perform list.

Undrafted rookie defensive tackle John Atkins also worked on the rehab field. He was the only player there wearing full pads.

The Patriots, who were off Tuesday, welcomed two players to the mix Wednesday: offensive lineman Brian Schwenke and an as-of-yet unidentified tight end wearing No. 48.

The Patriots appear to have added a new tight end. Here’s a bad picture of him. pic.twitter.com/MtF172q1XZ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 1, 2018

New England’s 90-man roster was full after signing Schwenke on Tuesday, so an additional move must have been made to the new tight end.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Image