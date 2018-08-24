Sorry Celtics Fans: Jayson Tatum ‘Used To Hate Boston,’ Wanted To Be Kobe Bryant

It’s no secret that Jayson Tatum was a big fan of Kobe Bryant when he was growing up.

The Boston Celtics rookie has gushed about the Black Mamba, and even spent time working out with his idol this summer as he prepares for his sophomore season.

But as it turns out, Tatum was such a huge Bryant fan when he was a kid he wanted to be the Lakers legend, and his fanhood caused him to despise the very team that drafted him. The Duke product went on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and discussed his love for Bryant as a child, and his obvious change of heart toward Boston once he donned the Green.

Via The Ringer:

Simmons: So you start watching basketball right around when he had his 81-point game and stuff like that. Like, you remember that.

Tatum: Even before then, like when I was like 4 or 5, I’d just always tell—my mom would ask me what I wanted to be when I got older. And I would just be like, “I wanna be Kobe.” She’d be like, “You wanna be in the NBA?” “No, like, I wanna be Kobe.” He was just my favorite player. I had his posters, all his jerseys. That was my guy.

Simmons: Well, I don’t like that he’s become your friend and you’re working out with him in the summer. He’s a Laker; we don’t like the Lakers.

Tatum: I used to hate Boston.

Simmons: Yeah, well, we need to fix that.

Tatum: No, I love Boston now.

Tatum was a revelation during his rookie season with the Celtics, helping lead them to within one game of the NBA Finals, despite being without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward for the entirety of their postseason run.

While some expect the 20-year-old to take a step back in Year 2, Tatum is focusing on sharpening his game, body and mind, with the help of Bryant.

