Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Think Bill Belichick Is The GOAT, And Here’s Why

Stephen A. Smith disagrees with Tom Brady.

Brady on Monday opened up about his relationship with Bill Belichick, saying he’s fortunate to have been mentored by the New England Patriots head coach for almost two decades. The Patriots quarterback also said he believes Belichick is the best coach who ever coached in the NFL.

This didn’t sit well with Smith, who on Wednesday disputed the notion that Belichick is the greatest coach of all time. And Smith’s stance seemed to stun Max Kellerman and Ryan Clark, both of whom agreed on ESPN’s “First Take” that Belichick is, in fact, the GOAT.

Listen to Smith’s take in the video below.

Smith isn’t taking much away from Belichick; he still considers him one of the greatest coaches ever. But many pundits and fans alike consider Belichick the best because of his importance in constructing and maintaining New England’s dynasty, and Smith simply isn’t ready to make that declaration.

Maybe a sixth Super Bowl title with the Patriots will do the trick?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images