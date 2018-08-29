Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down On Celtics Hype With Bold NBA Finals Odds

Stephen A. Smith loves the Boston Celtics this season.

The ESPN talking head heaped praise on Boston during Tuesday’s episode of “First Take,” saying he believes the Celtics will win the Eastern Conference and even have a chance of beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Smith then doubled down a little while later on “SportsCenter” by putting the Celtics’ odds of reaching the NBA Finals at a whopping 85 percent. He believes they then have a 45 percent chance of beating the Warriors.

“They’re young. They’re vibrant. They’re athletic. They’re fearless. They’re in the Eastern Conference,” Smith said of the Celtics. “They don’t have to worry about LeBron unless he’s in the Finals, and I believe if this team were in the Finals against LeBron’s Lakers, they would beat LeBron’s Lakers.

“I think the only team better than the Boston Celtics is the Golden State Warriors. But I’m telling you Boston is for real when healthy, and everybody and their grandmother knows it.”

Smith definitely isn’t alone in liking the Celtics’ chances of being really good this season. After all, Boston came within one win of reaching the NBA Finals this past season without a healthy Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward, and, as Smith mentioned, the C’s no longer need to deal with LeBron James in the East with him leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But an 85 percent chance of winning the conference? And a 45 percent chance of beating the Warriors, who’ve been to four straight NBA Finals, winning three of them? Those are some bold odds, even for the most optimistic Green Teamers.

