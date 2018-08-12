Steve Pearce Enjoying Plenty Of Success During Red Sox Tenure

Steve Pearce may have only played in 23 games since being traded to the Boston Red Sox, but suffice to say he has made the most of it.

The first baseman has been on a tear for the Sox, including in Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles, in which he smacked a home run to get Boston on the board.

Since the trade, Pearce is hitting .314 with five doubles, six homers and 15 RBIs and runs scored.

After the game, Pearce caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin. To hear what he had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by WB Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images