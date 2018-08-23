Terry Francona Explains Why He Didn’t Offer Any Advice To Alex Cora

Terry Francona’s coaching tree grew a new branch this season.

While Alex Cora never has been on any of Francona’s coaching staffs, the Red Sox manager played under Francona for three-plus seasons in Boston. But when Cora landed the Sox managerial job in the offseason, the Cleveland Indians skipper didn’t feel the need to offer any advice to one of his former players.

During a Wednesday interview alongside Cora on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Francona explained why he only extended a congratulatory message to Cora after he landed the gig with Boston.

“That’s part of what’s so special about baseball,” Francona said, as seen during NESN’s coverage of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. “Everybody has their own way of doing things. He doesn’t need my help, nor would I expect him to want it. He’s gonna do things the way he wants do it. We learn from each other along the way, but he doesn’t need my help, obviously. They have 88 wins, he’s not needing anyone’s help.”

Tough to argue with that.

Given both teams currently lead their respective divisions, there’s a chance the Red Sox and Indians meet in the playoffs. If a Cleveland-Boston postseason matchup ends up happening, it’s safe to assume Francona won’t be pitching any advice to Cora then either.

You can see the full interview with Cora and Francona in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports